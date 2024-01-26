Putin commends privileged strategic partnership between Russia, India

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin commended the privileged strategic partnership with India as he congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Republic Day in a telegram message.

"We value the privileged strategic partnership between our countries. I am confident that, through joint efforts, we will continue to systematically boost the constructive cooperation between Russia and India across the board," the Russian leader said in his message published on the Kremlin website. "This fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples as it is in line with strengthening security and stability both regionally and globally," he added.

According to Putin, India has achieved an impressive success in the socio-economic sphere, as well as in the fields of research and technology. The South Asian country enjoys a deserved influence in the international arena and is playing an active role in solving the most important issues on the international agenda, the Russian president emphasized.

On January 26, India celebrates Republic Day, a national holiday commemorating the adoption of the republic’s Constitution in 1950.