At least two civilians killed in Donetsk as result of Ukraine’s shelling attack

DONETSK, January 23. /TASS/. At least two civilians were killed in Donetsk as a result of a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, a spokesman for the emergencies services of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told TASS.

"At least two people died in a shelling attack on Donetsk’s Kuibyshevsky district," he said.

According to the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, Ukrainian troops fired five projectiles from a multiple launch rocket system earlier on Tuesday.