West’s talk about nuclear confrontation only brings scenario closer to reality — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The West’s continued speculation about direct confrontation between nuclear powers brings this scenario closer to reality, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"There (in the West - TASS) they are already talking more about the probability of a direct clash between nuclear powers. In this regard, there remain fewer and fewer deterrent factors in the West," Lavrov said at his annual news conference devoted to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2023.

As an example, the top Russian diplomat cited some statements from London and Warsaw, "about getting some NATO units ready to enter Ukraine and take certain positions there."

"This coming from the people who are in power," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister went on to describe how the West was acting towards Russia, "It looks like - yes - as if you are our adversary, we have declared you an adversary, but what if we take another glance at your strategic nuclear arsenal, we would be ready to hold talks, as this would be a different story."

"Their goal is clear: to try to somehow secure control over our nuclear arsenal under the guise of reciprocity, minimizing nuclear risks for themselves," the Russian minister is convinced.

In his assessment, "the risks are certainly emerging as a result of pressure" on Russia.