MOSCOW, January 18. TASS/. Russia and China eventually find common ground on all economic concerns, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Of course, there are issues that need to be addressed, such as economic and trade concerns. Everyone wants to agree to more advantageous terms. However, in all situations, Russia’s and China’s interests find a common denominator as a result of negotiations, and this serves as an example for addressing any questions from other participants in global communication," Lavrov stated.

When asked what words could be used to describe Russia-China relations, the minister responded that "many words can be chosen that would describe our cooperation in excellent terms." Lavrov said that he would not select just one or two words. "Perhaps the exception is the term 'friendship,'" he added.

The minister stressed that an increasing number of Russians are visiting China as tourists or for business, as part of cultural and educational interactions. Lavrov stated that these individuals discuss their experiences speaking with Chinese representatives not at the level of ministries or other divisions, but rather during trips. "They communicate with Chinese people, and they describe mutual sympathy in excellent terms," the minister added, stressing that strengthening border contacts between China and Russia also contributes to positive trends in bilateral relations.