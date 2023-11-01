Threat of Ukrainian attacks against Kursk NPP remains — Russian mission in Vienna

VIENNA, November 1. /TASS/. The risk of possible attempts by the Ukrainian army to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant with unmanned aerial vehicles remains, reads a post uploaded to the page of Russia's permanent mission to international organizations in Vienna on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

"In a newsletter Russia notified the IAEA that on October 26 the Kursk NPP was attacked by three Ukrainian drones. There remains a threat to nuclear and radiation safety in view of possible new attacks by the Kiev regime," the Russian mission said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that the Ukrainian army had purposefully attacked the Kursk nuclear power plant with three unmanned aerial vehicles on the evening of October 26. One of the UAVs packed with explosives crashed into a nuclear waste storage facility, damaging its walls. The other two landed on the plant's administrative buildings.

According to preliminary findings, the UAVs used in the attack used components supplied by Western countries. Zakharova said that this attack demonstrated the readiness of the Kiev regime to commit acts of nuclear terrorism. She called on foreign governments and international organizations to condemn Ukraine's actions.