OSCE has lost its political compass – Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, October 20. /TASS/. The Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe (OSCE) has lost its moral compass, and the organization now faces losing all credibility in Europe, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during the UN Security Council open debates on the contribution of regional mechanisms to the support of global peace and security.

"In the wake of the West-inspired confrontation, the OSCE, which originally had a set of unique instruments to prevent conflicts and to settle disputes peacefully, has inevitably degenerated. Nowadays, the compass of this organization, which mainly consists of EU and NATO members, has unfortunately demagnetized completely. Due to the efforts of last year’s Polish and the current North Macedonian Chairmanship, the rules of consensus and the rules of the states’ sovereign equality, which are fundamental to the OSCE, are being flagrantly flouted for the sake of an agenda promoted by the Western camp, and also the Ukrainization of the entire agenda is being imposed. As a result, the organization has been paralyzed and now risks completely losing its system-forming role in the pan-European space," he said.

The diplomat added that serious efforts are needed to resolve the crisis and return to the OSCE’s roots.

"For now, we cannot see this readiness from our opponents," Nebenzya concluded.