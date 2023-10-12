MFA warns about consequences from Israeli strikes on Syria amid escalation with Palestine

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Israel’s strikes on the territory of Syria amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict are fraught with extremely dangerous consequences, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Amid the sharp escalation of the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, such military actions are fraught with extremely dangerous consequences, since they could lead to a region-wide armed escalation. This should in no way be allowed," the ministry warned in comments on the Israeli airstrikes on the airports of Damascus and Aleppo.