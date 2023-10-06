Russia, Uzbekistan see eye to eye on regional, global issues — Putin

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan successfully cooperate at the international level, since the two countries’ positions on pressing issues are close, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"As far as the discussion of regional and global problems is concerned, the stances of Russia and Uzbekistan on them are largely similar or, as diplomats say, coincide. Our countries coordinate their efforts at key multilateral platforms, including the UN. Of course, in close interaction within the CIS and SCO," Putin said.

The Russian president thanked his Uzbek counterpart for productive joint work.

"I am convinced that today’s talks will help to further enhance the entire range of comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of our countries’ peoples," the Russian president concluded.