Russia to develop already good relations with Iran, says Putin

SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, October 4. /TASS/. Russia and Iran have forged strong ties and will develop them in the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We have very good relations with Iran. And we will enhance them in every possible way. It is an ancient culture, Persia, <…> our neighbor. That is why we do our utmost in order to develop relations with Iran, and will keep this up in the future," Putin said.

When touching upon cooperation in the education area, he pointed out that Russia should "see interest from these countries in order to establish educational institutions there."

"However, the idea is a good one, since it implies soft power in the kindest and best sense of this word, the promotion of our culture and our education systems. We will mull this over as well," the president concluded.