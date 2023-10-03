Russia to continue providing humanitarian aid to Karabakh Armenians — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The work of providing humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians will continue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, specifying that Russian officials continue providing aid to the Armenian population and military medics are working in the region.

"Consistent Russian efforts for [providing] humanitarian assistance to the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh continue. Aid is being delivered to those who voluntarily left the region as well as to those residents who have decided to stay. After a ceasefire was achieved in Karabakh on September 20, with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, our peacekeepers delivered to Karabakh residents about 200 tons of humanitarian cargo and fuel products, organized a medical evacuation of hundreds of those injured in the September 25 gas station explosion, and escorted convoys of Karabakh residents who decided to leave for Armenia. Russian military medics continue to work in the region. <...> Work toward providing humanitarian aid to the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh will continue," the Foreign Ministry stated.

"Taking into account the humanitarian needs enumerated at a briefing at the Armenian Foreign Ministry on October 2, we are determining the scope and range of [required] humanitarian assistance. This work is mainly directed at meeting essential needs," the diplomatic agency said with regard to Russian humanitarian aid efforts for the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

It was noted additionally that the mission of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation had set up a special crisis center to coordinate efforts for aiding the Karabakh Armenians. "Only over the past couple of days, its employees have delivered over three tons of humanitarian cargo to Goris and 1.5 tons to Kapan," the foreign policy agency added.