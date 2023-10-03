Another drone destroyed over Russia’s Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have destroyed another Ukrainian drone over the Bryansk Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"At about 3:00 p.m. on October 3, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using fixed-wing UAVs against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was foiled. A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Bryansk Region by duty air defense systems," it noted.

Overnight to Tuesday, the region’s Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported that a Ukrainian drone was destroyed by air defenses over the Trubchevsk district of the Bryansk Region.