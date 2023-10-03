{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Another drone destroyed over Russia’s Bryansk Region

Overnight to Tuesday, the region’s governor reported that a Ukrainian drone was destroyed by air defenses over the Trubchevsk district

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have destroyed another Ukrainian drone over the Bryansk Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"At about 3:00 p.m. on October 3, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using fixed-wing UAVs against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was foiled. A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Bryansk Region by duty air defense systems," it noted.

Overnight to Tuesday, the region’s Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported that a Ukrainian drone was destroyed by air defenses over the Trubchevsk district of the Bryansk Region.

Russian security agency holds drills to prevent Ukrainian attacks on Kola nuclear plant
Under the script, while preparing the attack, they plant an improvised explosive device in the safety zone of the Kola NPP, set up a base, a cache of explosives and drones, the statement reads
Russia to support Venezuela's efforts to defend independence — speaker
Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko also thanked the country's leadership "for their balanced position in difficult conditions towards Russia"
Putin to hold talks with Abkhazian president on Wednesday
According to the statement, the agenda includes discussing the issues of the further development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas
Population of Ukraine shrinks to 23 mln, former prime minister says
Nikolay Azarov pointed out that the mobilization campaign is continuing throughout the country at a rapid pace
Nobel Prize in medicine awarded to two scientists for COVID-19 vaccine research
"The discoveries by the two Nobel Laureates were critical for developing effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 during the pandemic that began in early 2020," the statement reads
Some 20 countries want to partner with BRICS — Russia’s top diplomat
According to Sergey Lavrov, countries seek to find reliable partners, and BRICS’ expansion is the main confirmation of this
Developer closes deal to build first-ever citric acid plant in Russia
Plans call for commissioning the facility’s first production line in the second quarter of 2025
Yerevan’s statements on potential withdrawal from CSTO sovereign choice – Lavrov
According to Sergei Lavrov, Moscow hopes that the ties that have existed for centuries between the Russian and Armenian peoples will not be destroyed
Azerbaijani authorities unveil plans on reintegrating Karabakh Armenians
According to the statement, the plans encompass a number of spheres, involving the governance system and security, economic and social aspects
NATO publishes article on preparing for full-scale conflict with Russia
Former high-ranking Pentagon official Gregory Weaver is confident that traditional nuclear deterrence based on the principle of mutually assured destruction in the event of a full-scale conflict with the Russian Federation is not enough
Haitian Foreign Minister advocates prompt dispatch of armed security mission
The Foreign Minister also refrained from stating the size of the mission
No additional mobilization, Kadyrov's role in special op: what Shoigu's report was about
The defense minister also pointed out that the Russian military had significantly weakened the combat strength of the Ukrainian troops and thanked the peacekeepers stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian forces destroy 120 mm mortar, Ukrainian position in Kherson area
It is reported that the Russian forces knocked out of action three vehicles, eliminated 15 Ukrainian servicemen and wounded eight others
Russia disagrees with Pashinyan's criticism of CSTO, bilateral partnership — Kremlin
"But the Armenian side has nothing better than these mechanisms. We are sure of that. And we understand very well that most Armenians also realize this," Dmitry Peskov added
Lavrov to meet with Presidents, Foreign Ministers of Abkhazia, South Ossetia
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides will pay special attention to the coordination at the platform of the Geneva Discussions on Security and Stability in Transcaucasia
Volume of Sanya's foreign trade up 12% in January-August
Duty-free imports took a significant part in the structure of the city's trade turnover
US presumes Putin not to attend APEC summit in San Francisco
The State Department noted that they will take sanctions into account when sending out invitations to the summit
Dollar surpasses 99 rubles, first time since August 15
The euro rose by 0.71%, to 104.05 rubles, and the yuan added 0.44%, reaching 13.55 rubles
Russian diplomat barred from finishing speech at UNGA First Committee meeting
"We will definitely achieve our goals. One year ago, on September 30, 2022, a defining, truly momentous and historic event took place," Vorontsov said when he was interrupted by a beep
Serbian forces ready to enter Kosovo if president issues such order — defense minister
Milos Vucevic also stated that all maneuvers of Serbian military units on the territory of the country are carried out in accordance with national regulations, do not contradict UN Security Council Resolution 1244
French general forecasts failure of Ukrainian counteroffensive
Jean-Bernard Pinatel also said that the ratio of losses in equipment and personnel is 5 to 1 in favor of Russia
Ukraine to either surrender on Moscow’s terms or cease to exist — top Russian lawmaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, the outcome also includes economic problems in Europe and the US, as well as a lack of manpower for the Ukrainian armed forces
Price cap on Russian oil wholly ineffective — Deputy Prime Minister
"Initially, when the price cap was introduced, we said that this was a non-working tool, a tool that only made things worse for consumers, for the entire market," Alexander Novak noted
General Staff not planning new mobilization, enough troops on hand for special op — Shoigu
The Russian defense minister pointed out that all constituent regions of the country contributed to the common cause, with a number of regions having formed and continuing to form dedicated region-specific units
US dislikes Russia’s cooperation with Latin America — Russian MFA
Sergey Ryabkov has added that Moscow is expanding the platforms of interaction with Latin America and the Caribbean
Nobel Prize in physics awarded for study of electron dynamics in matter
According to the Nobel Committee, there are potential applications of this discovery in many different fields
EU no longer can give weapons to Ukraine from its stockpiles — media
It is reported that after 18 months of intense, industrial-scale combat, European stockpiles were running dry
Ukrainian forces shell Bryansk Region settlement with cluster munitions, no casualties
According to Alexander Bogomaz, the inspection of the territory of the settlement continues
Russian woman wins Supermodel of the Universe — 2023
Representatives from the Philippines, the Netherlands, France, Syria, Nigeria, Moldova, and other countries around the world participated in the competition
Venezuela expects Russia to prevail in conflict over Ukraine — lawmaker
It is also noted that Russia will be able to help lay the foundation for a new world order
Ukrainian army deploying drones with toxic substances in special military operation zone
Russian service members have experienced severe illness, dizziness and a fever if they touched such unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with their bare hands after such UAVs had been forced to land
Russian forces improve positions near Orekhovo in Zaporozhye area — local politician
"We have pushed the frontline a few hundred meters forward," Vladimir Rogov said
Russian, Japanese officials discuss relations between countries
Rudenko also outlined to Suzuki the Russian Federation's approaches to global security
Ukraine’s attempts to break through defenses near Verbovoye, Rabotino fail — Shoigu
Also, it is noted that the 55th Mechanized Infantry Brigade and the 228th Mechanized Infantry Regiment performed very well in the Krasny Liman area
Russia suspends Poland-Kaliningrad border traffic agreement — ministry
Poland earlier announced its decision to suspend the regime of local movement across the border with Russia and Ukraine ahead of the NATO summit in Warsaw
India, Russia in talks on using rupees to pay for oil — Indian official
Pankaj Jain also added that India and Russia use different currencies when paying for oil supplies
Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian army strongholds in DPR
It is reported that the Russian military improved its positions near Urozhainoye and substantially expanded the area under control
Ukraine loses several hundred troops near Ugledar in past few days — Donetsk official
According to Igor Kimakovsky, Ukrainian forces are in a rush to make achievements in their offensive efforts before the fall mud season sets in
Dollar exchange rate at Moscow Exchange exceeded 100 rubles, trading data suggests
Meanwhile, the euro decreased by 0.33$ to 104.605 rubles
Russian forces thwart seven Ukrainian attacks on Krasny Liman direction
According to the spokesman, the enemy lost over 60 servicemen
Finland to provide another military aid package to Ukraine, top diplomat says
Elina Valtonen noted that "Finland and the EU will support Ukraine for as long as needed"
West preparing to shut Kiev off from aid spigot, former Ukrainian prime minister says
At the same time, the office of the Ukrainian president, Vladimir Zelensky, continues to believe that the West has not noticed any internal problems in Ukraine, Nikolay Azarov noted
Kremlin wouldn’t want Putin to rule out traveling to Armenia in future
Earlier, the Armenian parliament voted in favor to ratify the Rome Statute
India demands that Canada recall some 40 diplomats
According to the report, New Delhi threatened to strip Canadian diplomats from the list that will stay in India past this date of their diplomatic immunity
Abkhazia supports Russia in special operation in Ukraine, says president
"We recently saw Canada’s parliament honor a living Nazi veteran. It’s perfectly clear what it's all about and who we are dealing with, so rest assured, we will stand by you until the end," Aslan Bzhania pointed out
Over 14,000 troops trained at Chechnya special forces school active in special op — Shoigu
According to the Russian defense minister, the training regimen established in the region has enabled the timely rotation of military personnel directly engaged in combat missions
UK not to send its warships to expedite Ukrainian grain exports
In 2022, London committed around 2.3 bln pounds as military aid to Ukraine and the UK was resolved to match that package this year
Russian forces strike four Ukrainian army brigades in Kupyansk area over past day
It is also reported that the Russian military repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area
Russian legislator suspects US labs’ involvement in strange infections in Ukrainian army
Irina Yarovaya recalled that in accordance with the US project codenamed UP-8 "laboratories in Lvov, Kharkov, Odessa and Kiev, conducted tests under the guidance of US military specialists on more than 4,000 military servicemen"
Ukraine shells Kherson to shift blame to Russian forces — governor
Vladimir Saldo said another city neighborhood came under a similar type of shelling in the morning
Fuel export ban to last as long as needed — Novak
The Russian government introduced the temporary limitation of gasoline and diesel fuel exports on September 21 to stabilize the domestic market
Ukrainian command forbids troops to group together fearing mutiny — ex-Pentagon official
Douglas Macgregor pointed out that distrust pervaded a military that sees its leadership send them to their deaths
Ukrainians shell factory in Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod Region
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, emergencies services are clarifying the consequences on the ground
Kiev troops’ inept use of Western tanks seen as key factor in their destruction — expert
According to Sergey Suvorov, the heavy tonnage of Western-made vehicles, as well as the fact that troops often neglect to remove the rubber grouser cleats for driving on asphalt from the tank’s treads, leaves many tanks susceptible to getting stuck in the mud of the battlefield
Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency
According to the source, the radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone
Russia to decide on APEC summit delegation membership on its own — envoy
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov underscored that the "question of the delegation’s membership and level of representation is Russia’s prerogative"
Germany to seek chance to mend relations with Russia, says Polish politician
"Germany, which has built its strategy and status on the economy, now has economic problems, because it cannot rely on cheap Russian energy," Radoslaw Vogel explained
US suspends long-term contracting programs for assistance to Ukraine
The State Department explained that Washington has exhausted most of its financial assistance in the security sector
Turkey launches large-scale anti-terror operation across country
More than 110 people suspected of involvement in the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) have been detained over the past day, according to local media
Ukrainian army urges Zelensky to lose camo, deal with corruption
Numerous corruption scandals and cases of officials abusing their power are causing outrage among the Ukrainian people amid a record budget deficit of $38 billion planned for this year
Ukrainian servicemen fatally shoots two fellow soldiers with assault rifle on Kiev street
The source noted that Kiriyachenko tried to escape after firing at his victims, but was arrested two hours later
Russian commandos use newest anti-sniper robot in special operation in Ukraine — source
The remote-controlled Sosna-N scans an area for optical devices such as sniper rifle scopes, binoculars, or anti-tank missile targeting systems
Inter RAO reduces electricity supplies to China, agrees to increase prices
The company negotiates a price increase
Expert sees next year as pivotal turning point for fate of West’s weapons supplies to Kiev
Richard Sakwa also noted that signs had already emerged that Western countries "have their limits"
New York Times should do its research before reporting on Russian missile tests — Kremlin
"It seems, they need to study satellite imagery more properly," Dmitry Peskov noted
Thousands of households without power after lightning strike, powerful explosion in Oxford
Videos posted on social media show a glow of a strong fire
Russian forces storm Ukrainian stronghold near Seversk in LPR
It is reported that another Ukrainian stronghold was eliminated near Belogorovka
Armenia’s parliament ratifies Rome Statute of International Criminal Court
According to opposition factions, the adoption of this document has nothing to do with Armenia’s interests and pursues geopolitical goals
Russian army repels 8 Ukrainian attacks in DPR, eliminates over 300 militants — top brass
Battlegroup South units have repelled eight attacks by Ukrainian assault groups in the Artyomovsk and Avdeyevka areas, battlegroup Spokesman Georgy Minesashvili said
Reservations for trips to Hainan increased 11 times over holidays
Reservations for trips to the southern part of the island account for 97% of the total number of bookings on the island
Press review: New realities push UN reform drive and Slovaks vote for Ukraine aid skeptics
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 2nd
Russia may defeat Ukraine by gradually ramping up military pressure — ex-US intel officer
According to Scott Ritter, militarily, the Ukrainian army has already been destroyed
Polish company hands four repaired Leopard 2A4 tanks over to Ukraine
It is highlighted that Kiev received a total of 40 Leopard 2A4 tanks, which were sent to the 33rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces
Ukraine pins treason charges on sailor who absconded with country’s only submarine in 2014
"He is hereby stripped of his officer’s rank and dismissed from military service by order of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry for violating his military oath," the SBU communication said
Biden expects Congress to provide additional aid to Ukraine
He urged the lawmakers not to wait until the remaining 44 days expire before negotiating the federal budget for fiscal year 2024, which started on October 1
Russian aircraft strike large ammunition depot in Kharkov Region
It is also reported that the most serious battles in the Kupyansk area are taking place in the area of Sinkovka and Petropavlovka
Abrams tanks supplied to Kiev vulnerable to drones — German expert
According to Gustav Gressel, last fall, Western battle tanks could have been a major advantage for Ukraine, but today their significance has diminished
Armenian parliament to consider ratification of Rome Statute on October 3
Armenia earlier stated that its ratification of the Rome Statute wouldn’t be directed against Russia, but would aim to prosecute Azerbaijanis who had committed war crimes
Press review: Top EU diplomats’ Kiev junket lays goose egg and Russia expands LatAm links
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 3rd
Ukrainian drone downed over Bryansk Region — governor
No injuries or damage was caused
Medvedev congratulates Xi Jinping on 74th anniversary of China's founding
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman also emphasized that in recent decades, China demonstrated high rates of socio-economic development, as well as scientific, technical and innovative progress
Russia’s Obereg armor vest outshines US, Chinese rivals in tests
Meanwhile, a Chinese-made armor vest failed to withstand a shot and was pierced through
US to announce another aid package for Ukraine this week — Politico
On October 2, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing that the US would send a new military aid package to Ukraine "in the near future"
Slovak MFA summons Russian ambassador over intelligence chief’s statements
The Slovak Foreign Ministry "called on Russia to stop disinformation activities directed against Slovakia"
Scholz vows he makes balanced decisions on help to Kiev to avoid escalation
The total amount of German humanitarian, financial and military support for Ukraine stands at about 22 billion euros
Luna-25 probe crash caused by onboard control system abnormal operation — Roscosmos
The distribution of commands in arrays of data is random (probabilistic) in nature
Russian Foreign Minister bullish about One Belt One Road forum
Sergei Lavrov noted that this is due to the consistently high level of organization of such events in China
Armenia too deeply integrated within CIS to bid adieu for good, Belarusian expert says
Oleg Makarov also noted that Armenia's withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) "would be a mistake"
US main 'obstacle' to Mexico joining BRICS — congressman
Brasil Alberto Acosta Pena explained that existing trade agreements with the US also prevent Mexico from trading freely with countries that allegedly do not meet the standards of political and economic democratization
Russia to continue supporting South Ossetia in security sphere — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister underlined that relations between the two countries are developing dynamically, serving the interests of Russian and South Ossetian citizens
US Representative Matt Gaetz files resolution to dismiss House Speaker McCarthy
According to the report, Gaetz engaged the right of "privileged resolution," meaning his request is a priority for the lawmakers, and the decision on the vote must be made within two days
Azov battalion leader released by Turkey retakes command post
According to the Ukrainian interior minister, Denis Prokopenko is currently responsible for personnel training
Trudeau’s excuses for honoring Nazi in parliament look miserable — Lavrov
"I think that anyone in his right mind here realizes that it could not happen the way Trudeau is now trying to make everyone believe," the Russian foreign minister added
EU may agree €5 bln military aid package to Kiev regime by year-end
The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, expressed hope for achieving this agreement when agreeing on the multi-year EU budget
Russia, Venezuela will not tolerate anyone’s domination — ambassador in Moscow
"We don't allow anyone, any empire, to dominate us. We do not let anyone to violate our borders," Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez said
Armenia’s ratification of ICC’s Rome Statute step in wrong direction, Kremlin says
Dmitry Peskov stated that there are some additional questions that Russia "must address to Armenia’s current leadership"
Georgia demands US explain funding potential revolution in country
Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili called the information about USAID financing revolutionary movements in the republic a black day in the history of US aid to Georgia
Nobel Committee for Physics to name Nobel Prize winner
The names of laureates are kept secret until the moment of announcement
Russia’s questions on armed mission to Haiti remain unanswered — UN envoy
Nebenzya underscored that Russia, which abstained during the vote on the corresponding resolution, prepared by the US and Ecuador, is perfectly aware about the "scale and urgency of security problems standing before Haiti"
Production facilities destroyed in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk region
At night, the air-raid alert in the Dnepropetrovsk Region continued for about four hours
