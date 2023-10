BELGOROD, October 3. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down several aerial targets over the Bryansk Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

"Air defenses shot down several aerial targets near the Masychevo farming community in the Graivoronsky District. Emergency first responders are gathering information about possible consequences on the ground," he said.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage.