Lavrov meets with UN Secretary General on sidelines of General Assembly

UN, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters earlier that Lavrov would discuss issues of the implementation of Istanbul agreements concerning exports of Russian food and fertilizers at the meeting with Guterres.

Earlier on Thursday Lavrov met with head of the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen, top diplomats of Egypt, Thailand, Cuba, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Pakistan and Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan.