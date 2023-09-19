Russian forces move forward by up to 1 km after counterattack in Zaporozhye — politician

MELITOPOL, September 19. /TASS/. Russian forces have moved forward by up to 1 kilometer after a counterattack on Ukrainian units in the Vremevka area, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, told TASS.

"There is some success in the Vremevka area. There were offensive operations [by Russian forces] and counterattacks yesterday, and they were successful. Our boys moved forward through wooded areas, over rough terrain, by up to 1 kilometer and took control of some of the territory that was held by Ukrainian fighters," Rogov said.

He said Ukrainian units are gearing up for defense in the Vremevka area.

"Ukrainian forces started to rapidly build a line of defense in the Vremevka area. According to intelligence data, visual monitoring, reports from local residents, work is underway to erect fortifications, defense lines," the politician said. "They are not so much attacking as preparing for defense."

Rogov added that Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian attack near Staromayorskoye in the DPR.

"The enemy was dispersed by fire. There were attacks in the area of Novodonetskoye and Urozhaynoye. They were repelled as well," he went on to say.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said that Ukrainian forces had been making unsuccessful attempts at an offensive since June 4. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 12 that Ukraine had lost 71,500 servicemen, 543 tanks and almost 18,000 armored vehicles of different types over that time. According to the president, the Ukrainian counteroffensive has achieved no results.