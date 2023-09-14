Sevastopol’s governor says loud sounds in city are from naval exercise

SEVASTOPOL, September 14. /TASS/. The loud sounds that can be heard in Sevastopol from time to time are from the training of the Black Sea Fleet's anti-sabotage support force, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said in his Telegram channel.

"The loud sounds in the center of the city are due to the fleet’s preventive grenade launches in the process of the anti-sabotage exercise. Everything is calm in the city," he wrote.

Sevastopol is the main base of the Black Sea Fleet. The city is periodically attacked by Ukrainian drones and uncrewed boats.