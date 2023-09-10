Nothing good about NATO trying to infiltrate into South Caucasus — Lavrov

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. Russia does not see anything good in the attempts of the NATO countries to infiltrate into South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following the G20 summit. He was commenting on military exercises between Armenia and the United States.

"Of course, we don’t see anything good in the fact that an aggressive NATO country is trying to infiltrate into South Caucasus. I don’t think this is good for anyone, including Armenia itself," the minister said, answering a question from TASS.