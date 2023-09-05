Kremlin says no comment on NYT report about Putin’s possible meeting with DPRK leader

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on a report by The New York Times (NYT) alleging that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may soon visit Russia and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Asked if he can confirm that arrangements are underway for such a meeting, the Kremlin spokesman answered in the negative and said: "We have nothing to tell you."

The New York Times said on Monday, citing sources among US officials and their allies, that the North Korean leader plans to visit Russia in September. According to the newspaper, North Korea’s Kim may meet with Putin in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East in mid-September. NYT sources also say that Kim may visit Moscow and the Vostochny spaceport.

Putin and Kim met in Vladivostok in April 2019.