No specific results yet from three-way Russian-Turkish-Qatari grain supply talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. A discussion on agreements for grain deliveries between Russia, Turkey and Qatar will continue in the near future at the highest government levels, but there are no specific results from the talks to report yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"There are no specific results of this discussion yet, but certainly the discussions on this subject will take place both today (during a visit by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan - TASS) and at the top level in the near future. It is hard to say how productive it will be, but I reiterate that, being a responsible grain supplier, Russia is participating in such discussions," he said.

The Kremlin official also reiterated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words that Moscow was ready to "immediately resurrect the grain deal as soon as all Russia-related obligations were fulfilled."

On the eve of talks in Moscow between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Fidan, it was reported that the sides intended to work on the parameters of implementing Putin’s initiative to arrange deliveries of one million tons of Russian grain at a discount to Turkey, with Qatar then financing the processing of such supplies at Turkish companies for subsequent shipment to the neediest countries.