MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost about 200 troops in battles in the Zaporozhye area overnight, acting Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Wednesday.

"The situation in the area of Rabotino remains tense. Over the past night alone, about 200 Ukrainian army soldiers were destroyed in the Zaporozhye direction," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The regional head said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel earlier on Wednesday that the Ukrainian military had failed to break through the first layer of Russian defenses in the Zaporozhye area and take the settlement of Rabotino as claimed by some Western media outlets.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar claimed on August 28 that Kiev’s forces had placed Rabotino under their control and were advancing farther. Western media outlets widely cited this statement.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, the Ukrainian military has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. According to the ministry’s latest data, the Ukrainian military lost over 43,000 troops and about 5,000 various armaments, including 26 warplanes and 25 Leopard tanks over two months. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukrainian troops had failed to achieve success in any of the frontline areas.