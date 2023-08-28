Ukrainian military steps up bombardments of Novaya Kakhovka over two weeks — mayor

GENICHESK, August 28. /TASS/. Shelling of Novaya Kakhovka in Kherson Region have increased sharply over the past two weeks the mayor of Novaya Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontiev, has told TASS.

"The situation has aggravated sharply over the past two weeks. The number of shelling has increased," he said, adding that that the Ukrainian military mainly used artillery to carry out the strikes. He remarked that local residents had already "stopped paying attention" to the drones, because it is a daily occurrence.

Leontiev said that a young man was wounded over the weekend as a result of a shelling.

"The Ukrainian bombardments are constant. The damage they cause is heavy. Our military fights back," Leontiev said.

He also noted that despite the incessant shellings all administrative bodies kept working. The city is getting ready for the new school year.