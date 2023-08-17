Russian mission to UN points to world’s growing awareness of true causes of Ukraine crisis

UNITED NATIONS, August 17. /TASS/. More and more countries are coming to understand the true causes of the Ukrainian crisis, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said at a UN Security Council meeting.

"A growing number of our international partners are coming to understand the true causes of the Ukrainian crisis and the fact that Western weapons supplies to the Kiev regime are impeding the search for ways to resolve it, increasing the plight of common Ukrainians," Polyansky pointed out.

According to the diplomat, "the trend particularly stems from our efforts to highlight these developments within the UN Security Council." "This is why we will continue this work, no matter if the Kiev regime’s Western accomplices like it or not," Polyansky concluded.