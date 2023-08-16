Politico Europe says Russian visa not extended for its reporter in Moscow

BRUSSELS, August 16. /TASS/. Politico Europe complained on Wednesday that its reporter in Moscow Eva Hartog had been told that her Russian visa would not be extended and that, last week, she was given six days to leave the country.

Hartog, 35, "has been expelled from Russia after 10 years reporting in the country. Russia’s Foreign Ministry told Hartog last Monday that her visa would not be extended and gave her six days to leave the country. Hartog was told the decision had been made by the `relevant authorities’, but was given no additional information about how the ruling was made," Politico reported.

"Eva Hartog has safely departed Moscow after the renewal of her visa and transfer of her press accreditation to Politico were rejected by the Russian authorities," the media outlet’s European editor-in-chief, Jamil Anderlini, said in a statement. He added that Politico was "extremely disappointed by these actions" but that it would continue to cover the Russian government. Politico Europe’s editor-in-chief also expressed hope that Hartog would "return to Moscow in the near future" and continue her work.

Hartog is a Dutch citizen with Russian roots. She moved to Moscow in 2013. She first worked as an editor at the Moscow Times, and she has been writing for the Netherland’s De Groene Amsterdammer since 2019 and more recently as Politico Europe’s Russia correspondent, the news service said.

Politico recalled that Moscow had warned that it would respond directly in kind to the EU’s 11th sanctions package on Russia, which imposed restrictions of "individuals responsible for disinformation," in particular Russian bloggers, war correspondents and reporters for the Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK). Also, according to the newspaper, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced the cancellation of a "regime of maximum favorable treatment" toward foreign journalists in February.

At a Moscow briefing on February 17, Zakharova said those foreign reporters who are unwilling to cover Russia professionally or are offensive toward the country and its people had better leave Russia.