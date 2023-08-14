Russia says ready to boost anti-terrorism ties with Iran after attack on Shiraz holy site

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Moscow has strongly condemned Sunday’s terrorist attack in the Iranian city of Shiraz and is ready to boost counterterrorism cooperation with Iran, the Russian embassy in Tehran said in a statement on Telegram.

"We express our deepest condolences to the leadership and people of Iran over the terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz. Russia strongly condemns the incident and extends its words of heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of the victims and the injured. We hope that those responsible for the terrorist attack will be found and duly punished," the statement reads.

"We reaffirm our readiness to further boost cooperation with our Iranian partners in the fight against terrorism," the embassy added.

On Sunday, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported a terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh tomb, a revered shrine and place of pilgrimage for Iranian Muslims in the southern Fars Province. According to the Tasnim news agency, two militants tried to enter the shrine. One of them was seized and efforts are underway to catch the second one. The region’s deputy governor said later that the attack claimed the life of one victim and left at least eight others injured. The official added that security officers were interrogating one of the terrorists.