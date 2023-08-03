Kremlin spokesman calls Putin 'teacher,' says work with president 'invaluable experience'

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that working with Vladimir Putin has been an invaluable experience, noting that the head of state is in many ways a teacher for him.

"I am lucky, it’s been 20 years since I’ve started working directly with a person who is a kind of teacher for me. I mean Putin," Peskov said at the Terra Scientia National Educational Youth Forum.

The spokesman pointed to the way the head of state conducts negotiations, not always in public, and how he defends his point of view. "The way he uses argumentation, the way he convinces interlocutors, the way he sometimes has to say not very pleasant things to someone - this is an invaluable experience for me, and I have really learned a lot," Peskov concluded.