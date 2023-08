MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has shelled the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) city of Gorlovka, using a multiple rocket launcher, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said in a statement.

"Fifteen rockets were fired from a multiple rocket launcher at the Nikitovsky District of Gorlovka," the statement reads.

The attack came from the direction of Dzerzhinsk at 6:30 a.m. local time (3:30 a.m. GMT).