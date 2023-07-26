Putin holds negotiations with Egypt’s El-Sisi

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi have started their bilateral negotiations in the Konstantinovsky Palace in Strelna.

After the protocol part of the meeting, the two leaders will continue their communication at a working lunch.

Earlier today, Putin met with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed and President of the BRICS New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff. All these meetings take place ahead of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit. Putin is expected to meet with all African national leaders taking part in the summit.

Previously, Putin talked to El-Sisi in 2019, during the first Russia-Africa Summit. The two leaders had their last phone call in March this year.