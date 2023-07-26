Ugandan president, delegation arrive in St. Petersburg for Russia-Africa Summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni together with the country’s delegation of high-ranking officials, has arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in the Russia-Africa Summit. His plane has landed at Pulkovo airport, a TASS correspondent reports.

Uganda is among seven African countries that set forth a peace initiative on settling the Ukrainian conflict. Museveni was planning on meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 17 within the framework of Africa’s peacekeeping mission but due to illness dispatched his representative Ruhakana Rugunda to Moscow.

This time, the head of state will be present in person. According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, following the summit’s conclusion on July 28, a working dinner is slated for Putin and the participating countries of the African peaceful mission on Ukraine.

This group of countries also includes South Africa, Egypt, Zambia, the Republic of the Congo, Senegal and the Comoro Islands, the current president of the African Union.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum is slated for July 27-28 in St. Petersburg. The first such event was held in Sochi on October 22-24, 2019 under the slogan "For peace, security and development.".