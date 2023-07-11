Russia, Gulf countries urge parties to Sudan conflict to continue negotiations

DUBAI, July 11. /TASS/. Russia and the member countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, also known as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), urged the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (special forces) to continue negotiations on a ceasefire, according to a joint statement adopted following the ministerial meeting of the Russia-GCC strategic dialogue in Moscow.

According to the document, the foreign affairs ministers called on the parties to the conflict "to reach an agreement that will save the Sudanese people from the horrors of war." The meeting participants also highly appreciated the role of the Arabian monarchies in the evacuation of foreign citizens from Sudan and the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians affected by hostilities.

The parties also stressed the importance of maintaining the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of Syria and welcomed the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, expressing their hope that the normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia "would be a positive step towards resolving differences and ending all regional disputes through diplomacy and dialogue.