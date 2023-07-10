Relations between Russia, Gulf countries viewed as 'strong' — GCC chief

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Relations between member countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, also known as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), are strong, GCC Secretary General Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi said on Monday.

"The memorandum of understanding on strategic dialogue proves the special character of relations between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Russia," he said at the sixth ministerial meeting of the Russia-GCC strategic dialogue in Moscow.

"Relations between the Gulf countries and Russia are strong and are geared to implement the common interests of the sides," he said, adding that the sides are cooperating in various areas, including the economy, defense and security, energy and politics.

According to the GCC secretary general, the organization hopes that ties with Russia will expand to other areas, such as academic cooperation and cultural exchanges.

Set up in 1981, the GCC includes six countries, namely Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. Its key goals are political coordination and economic integration between the member nations, as well as cooperation to ensure security in the Gulf.