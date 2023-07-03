Special op didn’t reduce Russia’s military capability, NATO Military Committee chair says

NEW YORK, July 3. /TASS/. The special military operation in Ukraine has not caused a radical reduction of Russia’s military-technical capabilities, says Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

"We should never underestimate the Russians and their ability to bounce back, as they have shown in history a couple of times," he said, according to the Associated Press.

According to the admiral, Russia’s naval or air force potential has not decreased during the special military operation. In this regard, the alliance "will continue at [Russia] as a serious threat" in the seas, in the air and in space, Bauer underscored, adding that Russian forces are still very, very capable," in addition to Russia’s nuclear capabilities.

Previously, Bauer acknowledged that Ukrainian forces are experiencing problems during the counteroffensive and warned that the counteroffensive will be very difficult and will take a lot of time.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian forces have been making futile offensive attempts since June 4. On June 22, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said that Ukraine has lost over 13,000 personnel since the beginning of the counteroffensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin also underscored that Ukrainian forces have been unsuccessful on all directions.