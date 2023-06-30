Russian air defenses intercept seven US-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted seven rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and shot down ten Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted seven rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed ten Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Tokmak, Mirnoye, Novoye, Chumatskoye and Chervonoarmeiskoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Golaya Pristan in the Kherson Region, the general reported.

Ukrainian troops attempting to advance in four directions

Ukrainian troops are attempting to advance in four directions, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, Ukrainian armed formations continued attempts to advance in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman, south Donetsk and Kupyansk directions," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repulse two Ukrainian army attacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Two attacks by Ukrainian army units were repelled near the settlement of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in the Kupyansk direction in the past 24 hours amounted to "50 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles," the general said.

In the area of the settlement of Olshana in the Kharkov Region, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted, the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 50 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian army attack and destroyed over 50 enemy troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, an enemy attack towards the settlement of Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic was repulsed by active actions of units from the battlegroup Center, air strikes and artillery fire. In addition, damage was inflicted on the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Terny and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervonopopovka, Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted near the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova, the general said.

In all, "over 50 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, two D-30 howitzers, one D-20 howitzer and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system were destroyed" in the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours, he said.

Russian forces repulse five Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed five Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup successfully repulsed in active defense five enemy attacks in areas near the settlements of Belogorovka, Krasnoye, Severnoye, Pervomaiskoye and Kamenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Operational/tactical and army aircraft strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires destroyed as many as 160 Ukrainian personnel in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three Ukrainian armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery gun and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system, the general reported.

Russian forces repel Ukrainian army attack at Vremevka bulge in DPR

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian army attack at the Vremevka bulge in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"At the Vremevka bulge in the south Donetsk direction, an attack by an enemy motorized infantry company was repelled by courageous and well-coordinated actions of units, aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup East near the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces struck amassed Ukrainian manpower and equipment near the settlement of Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 120 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed roughly 120 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses in those directions amounted to 120 Ukrainian personnel, four armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system and Msta-B and D-20 howitzers," the spokesman said.

Russian forces thwart Ukrainian reconnaissance-by-fire attempt in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces thwarted a Ukrainian reconnaissance-by-fire attempt and eliminated an enemy subversive group in the Zaporozhye Region over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the battlegroup East thwarted an attempt by an enemy motorized infantry platoon to conduct reconnaissance by fire, and also destroyed a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 45 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed about 45 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 45 Ukrainian personnel, four motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, two US-made M777 artillery systems and a Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 86 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 108 areas, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 444 Ukrainian warplanes, 240 combat helicopters, 4,833 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,413 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,134 multiple rocket launchers, 5,281 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,292 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.