LUGANSK, June 28. /TASS/. Russian servicemen are seeing a decrease in the activity of Ukrainian troops in the Lugansk area in the special operation zone, Andrey Marochko, a colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told TASS.

"Ukrainian militants have lately been less active along the line of engagement. This is due to regular losses among Ukrainian armed formations whose offensive potential has been exhausted," he explained.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Russian servicemen had destroyed a Ukrainian convoy with personnel and equipment near Kremennaya near the town of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), thus disrupting the enemy’s rotation.