Rishi Sunak continues Boris Johnson’s 'militaristic line' — Russian ambassador to UK

LONDON, June 21./TASS/. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is taking the same ‘militaristic line’ as his predecessor Boris Johnson, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told Sky News on Wednesday.

"I never heard from him the word ‘negotiations’, I never heard from him the word that future belongs to European security, inclusive European security, for all countries," not just NATO states, he stressed.

The diplomat declined to answer whether he was glad that Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister from 2019 to 2022 and a big supporter of Ukraine, was no longer on the political scene.