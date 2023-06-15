Putin talks Ukraine conflict with Algerian president

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates Algeria’s willingness to mediate in resolving the Ukraine issue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

"Since Algeria is a member of the Arab League’s contact group on Ukraine, I, for my part, outlined my vision of the root causes of the conflict and my assessment of the current situation," Putin said, adding that he and Tebboune "had a thorough conversation" on the issue.

"We are grateful to Algeria and the Algerian president for their willingness to offer mediation services," Putin added.

The Russian president also confirmed that on Saturday, June 17, he planned "to receive a delegation of heads of state and high-ranking officials from a number of African nations to discuss an initiative on Ukraine that was put forward by the countries of the continent."