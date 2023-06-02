Ukrainian forces shell apartment building in Donetsk, causing fire — mayor

DONETSK, June 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled an apartment building in the Kuibyshev district of Donetsk on Friday, a fire broke out, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin reported.

"During the shelling of the Oktyabrsky mine in the Kuibyshevsky district, there was a direct hit in an apartment building with a subsequent fire," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kulemzin added that one of the shells landed near a hospital.

On Friday, Ukrainian forces repeatedly shelled Donetsk's Kuibyshevsky district with MLRS and artillery.