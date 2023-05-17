Lavrov sees OSCE crumbling amid NATO’s reluctance to resume equal dialogue

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) continues to deteriorate due to NATO’s unwillingness to rein in their ambitions to dictate to others and restore equal dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Commenting on talks in Moscow with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik at a joint news conference, Russia’s top diplomat said, "We have exchanged opinions on the, let’s face it, deplorable situation at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which has been going down the tubes due to the reluctance on the part of NATO members to rein in their ambitions to dictate to everybody around and return to a respectful, equal dialogue." "This will lead to a deadlock," he warned.