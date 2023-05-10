Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter in Kharkov Region, top brass reports

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter in the Kharkov Region and intercepted four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 plane near the city of Izyum in the Kharkov Region. During the last 24-hour period, they intercepted four rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed ten Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kuzyomovka and Varvarovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Zherebyanki and Rovnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the general specified.

Russian forces destroy 50 Ukrainian troops, two armored vehicles in Kupyansk area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 50 Ukrainian troops, two armored vehicles and a motorized artillery gun in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery from the western battlegroup struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Timkovka, Sinkovka, Zagoruikovka and Tabayevka in the Kharkov Region. The enemy’s losses in that area in the past 24 hours amounted to 50 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize five Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces neutralized five Ukrainian subversive groups in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Krakhmalnoye and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the activity of five Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the general said.

Russian forces destroy 60 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian combat aircraft and artillery struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 60 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery from the battlegroup Center struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Stary Karavan and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

"As many as 60 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed in that direction in the past 24 hours," the general specified.

Russian forces destroy over 240 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries in Donetsk advance

Russian forces destroyed over 240 Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Over 240 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were destroyed in the past 24 hours [in the Donetsk direction]," the spokesman said.

In the area of the settlement of Belokuzminovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, an artillery armament depot of the Ukrainian army’s 55th artillery brigade was obliterated, the general added.

Russian assault teams push ahead in Artyomovsk offensive

Russian assault teams continued offensive operations in the northwestern and western outskirts of Artyomovsk over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

‘In the Donetsk direction, the assault teams continued their offensive operations to capture urban areas in the northwestern and western outskirts of the city of Artyomovsk. Airborne Force units immobilized the enemy on the flanks," the spokesman said.

Russian operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery struck units of the Ukrainian army’s 67th mechanized, 80th air assault and 5th assault brigades near the settlements of Krasnoye and Stupochki in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the western outskirts of Artyomovsk, the general specified.

"Aircraft flew ten and helicopters two sorties in that area over the past 24 hours. Artillery of the southern battlegroup accomplished 98 firing objectives," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces eliminate about 70 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces eliminated about 70 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, combat aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from Russia’s battlegroup East struck the Ukrainian army’s units near the settlements of Ugledar, Nikolskoye and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"The enemy’s losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to 70 Ukrainian personnel, a command and staff vehicle, three armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and an Msta-B howitzer," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 80 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 80 Ukrainian troops and an ammunition depot in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 80 Ukrainian personnel, four motor vehicles and an Akatsiya motorized artillery system were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted on the enemy by firepower," the spokesman said.

In the area of the settlement of Kizomys in the Kherson Region, "an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 121st territorial defense brigade" was destroyed, the general added.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s equipment repair base in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces struck the Ukrainian army’s equipment repair base in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Petrovskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the command post of the Ukrainian army’s 107th territorial defense brigade was struck. Also, in the area of the city of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, the armament and military equipment repair and recovery base belonging to the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized brigade was struck," the spokesman said.

Russian combat aircraft, missile troops and artillery struck 98 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 119 areas in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized brigade was obliterated," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces neutralized a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group near the settlement of Vladimirovka, the general said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 420 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 230 helicopters, 4,062 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 surface-to-air missile systems, 9,067 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,098 multiple rocket launchers, 4,780 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,103 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.