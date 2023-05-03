Federation Council not planning special session after drone attack on Kremlin — lawmaker

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Federation Council so far hasn’t changed its schedule following the overnight drone attack on the Kremlin, Andrey Klishas, the head of the council’s committee on constitutional legislation and statehood, told TASS on Wednesday.

"No special sessions have been called, but the house’s council, led by Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko, has the right to convene a meeting at any time, depending on the situation," the lawmaker said.

When asked if he believed there were conditions to introduce martial law in the country in connection with the incident, Klishas said only that it was up to the Russian president.

Vyacheslav Timchenko, the head of Federation Council’s Committee on Procedure and Organization of Parliamentary Activity, also told TASS that the upper house wasn’t currently planning any special sessions.

According to the Russian Constitution, the Federation Council has the authority to endorse presidential decrees on introducing martial law, a state of emergency and the use of the Russian Armed Forces abroad. The Constitution also stipulates that the Federation Council has to consider any bills concerning war and peace that were adopted by the State Duma, the parliament’s lower house.

Under the law On Defense, war is declared by a federal law in the event of an armed attack on Russia by another country or a group of countries, as well as when it’s required to do so to comply with Russia’s international agreements.

About the attack

The Russian presidential office said earlier on Wednesday that Kiev had sent two drones overnight to strike the president’s residence in the Kremlin. Russian military and security units promptly disabled them. The head of state was unharmed and is carrying on with his work as usual.

The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the Russian president. Russia reserves the right to retaliate when and how it sees fit.

Sergey Nikiforov, a spokesman for the Ukrainian president, on Wednesday said Kiev had nothing to do with the attack. Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser at the Ukrainian presidential office, has also denied Kiev is responsible for the incident.