Nord Stream investigations may seek to conceal evidence, Russia’s UN envoy says

UNITED NATIONS, March 28. /TASS/. The investigations into the Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts that are being conducted by Germany, Denmark and Sweden may be aimed at concealing evidence, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting on Monday.

The countries that doubt the feasibility of an international investigation have highlighted the need "to wait until the national investigations are over," Nebenzya noted.

"We would like to point out that these investigations may take years if they are carried out in the same ineffective and non-transparent manner. Precious time is running out and doubts are growing that efforts being made as part of these investigations are aimed at concealing evidence and cleaning up the crime scene rather than at establishing the circumstances of the recent act of sabotage," the Russian envoy emphasized.