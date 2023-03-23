Russian peacekeepers record ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh — statement

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers are investigating a ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a bulletin on the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the conflict zone.

"One violation of the ceasefire regime in the Shusha District has been recorded. There were no casualties. The Russian peacekeeping forces are investigating this fact," the bulletin said on Thursday.

The ministry also recalled that Russian peacekeepers monitored the situation round-the-clock and controlled observance of the ceasefire regime at 30 observation posts.