Mishustin confident Russia to succeed with Putin at helm

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expressed confidence that Russia should be a strong and prosperous country. This goal will be achievable with President Vladimir Putin at the helm, he stressed.

"We carefully preserve the memory of our generations and we will not allow anyone to try to impose the rules of the game on us, or to strip us of the right to protect [our] national interests. Today, we are building a future in which our children and grandchildren are destined to live. We want it to be fair, and for Russia to be strong and prosperous. I am confident that with our President, Vladimir Putin, at the helm we will succeed," he said in his closing remarks after presenting the government’s annual report to the State Duma on Thursday.

Mishustin noted that the Russian citizenry is counting on the government to offer well-calibrated solutions for overcoming the most serious challenges.

"We cannot afford to let them [our citizens] down. <…> It is the people who make Russia what it is. Together we constitute a great force. As the president emphasized, it is precisely the character of the Russian people that in all times has helped us to persevere and stand our ground through the most difficult of trials. Our traditions, family and universal human values, and our great history [make for] a history of victories," Mishustin added.