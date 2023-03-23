Pressure on Russia unlikely to ease, but country will soon fully adapt, says PM

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Attempts by other countries to influence Russia are unlikely to weaken, but the country will soon fully adapt to them and switch to a new path of development, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday in his annual government report to the State Duma.

He pointed out that one of the priorities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022 was to meet the needs of the economy in financial resources and instruments. Mishustin listed the support of individual industries, investment activity, business climate, regions. According to him, all these measures "allowed last year to give the economy new points of support, but the work does not stop there."

"Let's be realistic - the external pressure on Russia is unlikely to weaken. Nevertheless, we expect that the adaptation period will be over by 2024. And Russia will embark on the path of long-term progressive development," the prime minister stressed.