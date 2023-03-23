Russia does not expect West’s transparency regarding Nord Stream blasts — Lavrov

SOCHI, March 23. /TASS/. Russia does not expect the West will display transparency regarding the act of sabotage against the Nord Stream pipelines. Apparently, the whole affair will have a "highly likely" type of ending, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with Burundian Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro on Thursday.

"I don’t expect either transparency of the investigation, or the briefing of the public at large on its results. Apparently, the case will have a ‘highly likely’ type of ending," Lavrov said.

In the context of the national investigations being carried out by Sweden, Denmark and Germany, Lavrov recalled that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had addressed his counterparts in the respective countries in early October with a formal request for ensuring the transparency of this investigation.

"None of these addressees has bothered to show at least elementary courtesy and answer Russia’s prime minister to this day. And the numerous requests that we both officially and unofficially send to these capitals remain unanswered," Lavrov continued. "I think that these countries would be satisfied, if the probe is brushed under the carpet."

A similar lack of transparency can be seen in the case of the alleged poisoning of blogger Alexey Navalny, Lavrov said. "No results of the examination he had undergone in a German clinic have been presented to anyone. In response to our numerous requests, they told us: we cannot share this with you, because it is a state secret."

"I have no reason to believe that in the situation involving Nord Stream the current German leaders will find the courage to act otherwise and, eventually, to tell the truth, whatever it may be," Lavrov said.

Nevertheless, he added, Moscow expects that the UN and other international organizations "are aware of their responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, fighting terrorism, especially terrorism that has destroyed a crucial infrastructure facility" vital to the EU’s energy security.