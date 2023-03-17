Russia, China see each other as equals, says Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Moscow is confident that this month’s upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will give a new impetus to the development of bilateral relations, which have reached their pinnacle, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

"We are certain that the upcoming talks [between Putin and Xi] will give a new powerful impetus to the development of the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation," Ushakov said, adding that "both Moscow and Beijing are satisfied with the current state of bilateral relations as they have reached their highest level ever and continue to gain momentum."

"There is neither a leader nor a follower in relations between Russia and China, because both parties trust each other equally," Ushakov told journalists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold negotiations in Moscow on March 21, with statements to the media expected afterwards, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier in the day.

Earlier, Moscow and Beijing announced that Xi Jinping would make an official visit to Russia on March 20-22. According to the Kremlin, negotiations will include discussion of "current issues of further development of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China."

The sides also plan to exchange opinions within the context of deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation on the international arena. The sides are expected to sign a number of important bilateral documents.