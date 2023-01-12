MFA says German foreign minister lost moral right to say what right and wrong

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has lost a moral right to say what’s right and what wrong.

She made the statement in response to the German minister’s attempt to accuse Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of lying.

"After so many years of lies about the desire to comply with the Minsk accords, continuing to lie now, Annalena Baerbock has lost a moral right to talk about what is truth and what is lies," the Russian diplomat said on Telegram.