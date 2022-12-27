Kiev replaces its heavy losses with ‘untrained rookies’ — Kadyrov

GROZNY, December 28. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine are sustaining heavy losses at present and are forced to replace fallen soldiers with "untrained rookies", Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesady.

"The past days have been quite eventful for Ukrainian troops and NATO formations. Naturally, those developments were not very good for them. Our enemy is sustaining huge losses in manpower and equipment, while those who remain in its ranks are demoralized," Kadyrov said. "Therefore, the Ukrainian military is recruiting untrained rookies, who don’t even know how to hold their weapons properly."

In his words, the Kiev troops are becoming increasingly reluctant to offer any resistance to the Russian advancement.

"The special operation to liberate the occupied territories of Donbass proceeds according to the plan. At the current stage of the special operation, Chechen fighters see no serious obstacles. Operative tasks are being fulfilled methodically and without haste, in order to minimize human losses. New methods of warfare and timely redeployment of troops have apparently played into the hands of our troops, and our successes in all important areas confirm this," the Chechen leader said.