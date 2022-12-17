Too early to say that deal Zaporozhye NPP protection zone is near — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Chances of reaching an agreement about a protection zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) still remain, but would be too early to say that the deal is close at hand, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov has told TASS in an interview.

"Last Monday, a meeting between the IAEA director-general and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal was held in Paris on Monday. As far as we know, this topic was discussed in detail during these talks. Therefore, the process continues and there are chances of reaching an agreement," he said.

"At the same time, it would be too early to say that we are approaching an agreement. And I would not make any forecasts on when the negotiation process may be over," Ulyanov added.