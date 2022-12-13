Paris’ rhetoric on Ukraine resembles split on two chairs – diplomat

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The rhetoric of Paris, comprised of peaceful statements by President Emmanuel Macron and belligerent statements by the Foreign Ministry, looks like a split performed on two chairs, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel Tuesday.

The diplomat pointed to the statement made by Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who said that Paris will soon ship a new batch of air defense systems to Kiev.

"Is Paris roleplaying a good President that advocates peace and a bad Foreign Ministry that exacerbates hostilities? On the other hand, is looks more like a split on two chairs," Zakharova said.

Previously, Macron said in an interview for TF1 after his visit to the US that the future security architecture must include guarantees for Russia. According to Macron, this issue will be a part of peace discussions, so it is necessary to think how France and the EU can defend its allies and at the same time provide Russia with guarantees of security when the sides return to the negotiation table. At the same time, Macron underscored that he sees no military options to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and said that the only way out of the situation is through negotiations.