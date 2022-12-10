No political game in Russia’s initiative of ‘trilateral gas alliance’ — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia’s idea of establishing a gas alliance with Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan is neither a political and geopolitical game, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a televised interview with Kazakhstan’s Khabar-24 news channel on Saturday.

"Currently, the initiative to form a trilateral gas project between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is being discussed. Analysts, especially in the West, immediately began to claim that it is a certain political and geopolitical game. There is no ‘game’ here. Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are neighbors with a unified gas transportation system. We have an interest that gas supply would not to be disrupted given the seasonal consumption peaks," Lavrov said.