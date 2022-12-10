West hatches plans to drive a wedge between Russia, its neighbors — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Western countries nurture strategic plans of how to use their relations with third states in order to pit some of them against their neighbor, Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a televised interview with Kazakhstan’s Khabar-24 news channel on Saturday.

"Foreign partners should not ‘exploit’ their relations with third countries in order to attempt to drive a wedge between Russia and its neighbors, but nonetheless they hatch such strategic plans and do not even conceal that in their doctrinal documents," the minister said.

"For instance, look at how the European Union views Central Asia. They write blatantly and without hesitation that Russia’s influence must be reduced as well as the intensity of cooperation with its neighbors, not only in Central Asia but also all over the world," he added.